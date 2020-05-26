Jack Carmichael, age 75, of New Brockton, AL, passed away, Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Joe Carmichael and Rev. Sam Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund, 2235 County Road 156, Enterprise, AL 36330. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Mixon and Fostine Carmichael, 3 brothers, John G., Hulon and Robert Carmichael. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jenny Carmichael, New Brockton, AL; 2 daughters, Jackie Gilley (Marty) Enterprise, AL; Ginger Brunson (Byron) Enterprise, AL; 7 grandchildren, John Bradshaw (Faith) New Brockton, AL; Ginny Ann Penton (Josh) Enterprise, AL; Dalton Bradshaw (M. J. Hill) Birmingham, AL; Kathryn Hadden (Justin) Enterprise, AL; Dylan Bradshaw, Troy, AL; Paige Ireland (Brian) Savannah, GA; Elizabeth Jones (Tyler) Enterprise, AL; 2 brothers, Mixon Carmichael (Ora) Lexington, KY; Joe Carmichael (Pam) Galt, CA; 2 sisters, Ann Day (Donald) Pace, FL; Jill Moates (Ben) Enterprise, AL; numerous nieces and nephews; 5 great-grandchildren. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
