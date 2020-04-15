Bennie Ted Carnley, age 76, of Daleville, AL, passed away, Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home. A private graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Dr. Michael Mynatt officiating. Mr. Carnley was preceded in death by his wife, Leanette Carnley, daughter, Deborah Carnley. Survivors include a daughter, Dana Carol Driskell (Ricky) Enterprise, AL; son, Richard Ted Carnley (Janna) Daleville, AL; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jimmie Lou Smith. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

