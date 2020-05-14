Karen Hornsby Cato of Coffee Springs died recently at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva. She was 85. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. from Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Coffee Springs with Rev Willie Pierce officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery with Wiregrass Funeral Home of Geneva directing. Visitation will be held Thursday night from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Geneva.
