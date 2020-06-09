Bonnie Ruth Chase of Enterprise, AL, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 in a Dothan hospital at the age of 97. She was born September 27, 1922. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Johnny Bryant officiating. Burial will follow in Enterprise City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to a charity of your choice or to the SOS Animal Shelter. In her earlier years, she served the public working at Southern Bell Telephone Company and later working with Civil Service at Marine Corp Air Station in Miami, FL. There she met and later married (the love of her life) Marine Marshall Chase (Mike). They traveled and served their country for 30 years. She was a helpmate as a military wife. They were married for 57 years, when as (death do us part). They had one daughter, Marcia Ann Chase. Mrs. Chase was a member of Christ Community Church of God in Enterprise, AL. She was the daughter of Harvey and Ethel Wooten of New Brockton, AL and granddaughter of Emma and Jim Windham and Emma and Joe Wooten, all of New Brockton, AL Survivors include her daughter, Marcia Jones (Robert) Enterprise, AL; 3 grandchildren, Amber McCollister (Adam) Orlando, FL; Robert Jones, Jr., Charlotte NC; Emily Jones, Troy, AL; 2 great-grandchildren, River and Marshall; many cousins of Alabama and Florida; two sisters-in-law, Connecticut and Maryland. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

