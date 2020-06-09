Bonnie Ruth Chase of Enterprise, AL, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 in a Dothan hospital at the age of 97. She was born September 27, 1922. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Johnny Bryant officiating. Burial will follow in Enterprise City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to a charity of your choice or to the SOS Animal Shelter. In her earlier years, she served the public working at Southern Bell Telephone Company and later working with Civil Service at Marine Corp Air Station in Miami, FL. There she met and later married (the love of her life) Marine Marshall Chase (Mike). They traveled and served their country for 30 years. She was a helpmate as a military wife. They were married for 57 years, when as (death do us part). They had one daughter, Marcia Ann Chase. Mrs. Chase was a member of Christ Community Church of God in Enterprise, AL. She was the daughter of Harvey and Ethel Wooten of New Brockton, AL and granddaughter of Emma and Jim Windham and Emma and Joe Wooten, all of New Brockton, AL Survivors include her daughter, Marcia Jones (Robert) Enterprise, AL; 3 grandchildren, Amber McCollister (Adam) Orlando, FL; Robert Jones, Jr., Charlotte NC; Emily Jones, Troy, AL; 2 great-grandchildren, River and Marshall; many cousins of Alabama and Florida; two sisters-in-law, Connecticut and Maryland. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Shame on us. Shame on all of us.
-
Updated: Dothan-Houston County EMA’s chief of staff Stokes arrested on DUI charge
-
Flowers Hospital Names Jeff Brannon as CEO
-
Three area officials have been removed from jobs due to social media comments
-
Donny Gillilan steps down as head football coach at Rehobeth High School
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Enterprise Ledger, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
promotion
Get ready to do some double takes! Let's honor Dads everywhere with our Dad & Me contest.
promotion
JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.