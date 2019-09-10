Elba, AlabamaPauline (Dykes) Wilson Chesnutt age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Ctr, LLC in Elba, Alabama. She was preceded by her beloved husband and soul mate of 34 years, Lowell Edwin Wilson who passed September 8, 1988. Pauline was born July 26, 1934 in Liberty Hill, Texas. She was raised in Leander, Texas by her parents James (Jimmy) Ebb Dykes and Martha Edna (Proffitt) Dykes. She graduated from Leander High School and later met her husband Lowell. They moved to Auburn in 1960 where Lowell spent his career as a professor of Agricultural Economics in the College of Agriculture and a researcher in the Alabama Agricultural Experiment Station at Auburn University. Pauline worked as a substitute teacher for Auburn City Schools prior to retiring from her 19+ year career with the Auburn University Alumni Center. Pauline was involved in many social and philanthropic clubs throughout Auburn's community. As a member of Grace United Methodist Church, she served on several committees and taught Sunday school. She was also a member of Auburn Civitan Club, Woman's Club of Auburn, Greater Lee County Auburn Club, AU All, Campus Club, and was a Den Mother for a Cub Scout troop. Pauline enjoyed teaching children and was always delighted to cross paths with her former students. She also found her work at Auburn University to be rewarding as it allowed her to help students and alumnus along with faculty and staff. Pauline is survived by her two children Donna Wilson Stokes (husband Dan), Elba, AL and Philip Michael Wilson (wife Suzanne), Birmingham, AL. Grandchildren include: Courtney Pelham, Amanda Wilson, Garrett Wilson, and Annabelle Stokes. Pauline has four sisters: She was preceded in death by Margaret Stephens. She was survived by her sisters: Thelma Ramsey, Velma Crawford Goertz, and Ruth Nell Morris. Pauline remarried in 2012 and is preceded in death by her husband, James (Jim) Uriah Chesnutt. A Memorial Service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Auburn, Alabama, on September 11, 2019. The family will welcome guests at 2:00 p.m. with the service starting at 3:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Auburn Memorial Park. The Reverend Jagger Eastman will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association. The family would like to thank the staff of Summer Village Magnolia Place (Auburn, AL) and Elba Nursing & Rehabilitation, LLC (Elba, AL) for providing loving care to Pauline. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home directing. www.frederickdean.com
