Diane P. Coleman, 66, of Elba passed away recently at Medical Center Enterprise. Funeral services will be held Sunday July 21, 2019 2:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing.
