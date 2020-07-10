Toya Collins, 44, of Troy passed away recently at Elba Health and Rehabilitation Center. Graveside services will be held Saturday July 11, 2020, 10:00 AM at Carroll Street Cemetery, Troy, AL. Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

