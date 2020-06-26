Charles Coon, 66, of Opp passed away recently at Sacred Heart. Graveside services will be held Saturday June 27, 2020, 10:00 AM at Piney Grove Cemetery, Opp AL. Visitation will be held Friday June 26, 2020, 6:00 to 7:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home & Crematory of Elba. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
