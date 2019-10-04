Jacqualyn Deneen Cooper, 54, of Baker, FL passed away recently at Sacred Heart Health System. Funeral services will be held Saturday October 5, 2019 1:00 P M at the First African Baptist Church, Florala, AL. Burial will follow at Flowers View Cemetery. Coleman Funeral Home of Elba, directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.