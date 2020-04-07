Harvey H. Covington III of Enterprise, AL passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 in Enterprise. He was 52. A private family graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM EDT, Monday, April 6, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Phenix City, AL with Bro. Charlie Albertell officiating and Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory directing. Mr. Covington was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Covington and step-father, Michael Leggett. Survivors include his daughters, Chelsea Covington, Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Courtney Covington, Enterprise, AL; mother, Patricia Leggett; sister, Chrissie Covington Warner (Richard) and their children, Tori Ann and Christian Warner; brothers, Robert "Bob" Covington (Kelly) and their children, Julia and John Covington, Stephen Covington (Kacey) and their children, Harvey and Sophia Covington; and numerous aunts and uncles. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
