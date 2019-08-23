Mary E. Covington 81 of Daleville passed away recently at her residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday August 24, 2019, 2:00 P M at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday August 23, 2019, 12:00 P M to 5:00 P M at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

