Ronald Keith Culver, aged 63 of Elba, Alabama passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his home. As per his wishes there will be a Masonic and military graveside service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 with Rev. Stephen Reneau officiating. Ronnie was born on June 27, 1956 to Hillary Herbert Culver, Jr. and his wife Lillie Grace Crocker. He was a lifelong resident of the City of Elba. He graduated from Elba High School where he played football, basketball and baseball. He also graduated from Troy State University earning a BS degree. During his adult life he worked at Dorsey Trailers, Kelley Foods and was currently employed at Alfab, Inc. in Enterprise, AL. He retired from the Alabama National Guard where he had obtained the rank of Captain. He was a member of the Elba Masonic Lodge #170 and the Alcazar Shrine. Ronnie loved life, his Harley Davidson motorcycle, his family and especially his Big "Sis". He is preceded in death by his parents Hillary Herbert Culver, Jr. and Lillie Grace Crocker Culver, grandparents Hillary Herbert Culver, Sr. and Etta Stanton Culver, James C. "Oscar" Crocker and Sallie Vance Crocker. He is survived by his Sister Hilda Culver (Tim) Allen of Enterprise, AL, daughter Kelli Grace (Ronald) Parks, grandson Benjamin Wade McLendon, granddaughters Grace Beatrice McLendon and Sydnee Saige Parks and grandson Wyatt Keith Culver all of Elba, AL. Nephew Byron Kent (Nichol) Allen of Edwardsville, IL and Niece Kylie Allen (Jeremy) Fink of Dothan, AL, great nephews Jackson Clayton Fink and Mason Culver Allen and great nieces Taylor Kennedy Allen, Lily Leeann Allen and Kallen Hillary Fink. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Elba Masonic Lodge # 170, P.O. Box 694, Elba, Alabama 36323 Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Culver family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.