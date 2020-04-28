Elizabeth Foster Damato, 65, passed away on April 23, 2020 at her home in Birmingham, AL after a courageous thirteen-year battle with ovarian cancer. She is preceded in death by her husband, David Damato; father and mother, J.E. and Elizabeth Foster of Enterprise, AL; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Evelyn Damato of Manteno, Illinois; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Foster of Opelika, AL. She is survived by her son, Matthew Damato (April); daughter, Ashley Whitfield (Kevin); grandchildren, Amy Kate, Lucas and David Damato; Tinsley, Colton and Jackson Whitfield; brother, Edward Foster of Opelika; sister-in-law, Susan Postman (John) of Indiana; cousins, nieces and nephews. She was born in Enterprise, Alabama in 1954. She obtained her degree in Physical Therapy from UAB in 1976. She retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama in 2018. She was a long-time member of Asbury United Methodist Church. A private graveside service with the immediate family will be held on Tuesday, April 28th by Reverend Grey Foust. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a visitation and memorial will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Straughn and staff of the UAB Gynecologic Oncology Clinic for years of care and compassion, and the many friends who have supported us along the way. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.southernheritagefunerals.com for the DAMATO family.
