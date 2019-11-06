Caleb Brett Davis, 29, of Kinston, AL departed this life Monday, November 4, 2019 at 481 County Road 606 in Elba, Alabama. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Harry Driggers and Min. Steve Reneau officiating. Committal services will follow in the Rhoades Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Survivors include: Father: Brett (Karen) Davis, Elba, AL, Mother: Patricia Jo (Richard) Hobbs, Jacksonville, FL, Maternal Grandmother: Bobbie Sue Thomas, Jacksonville, FL, Paternal Grandmother: Jimmie (James) Rhoades, Kinston, AL, Sister: Justice (Russell) Dickerson, Jacksonville, FL, Sister: Brittany (Casey) Hudson, Elba, AL, Sister: Anna Bowers, Elba, AL, Sister: Laura Davis, Elba, AL, Nephew: Hunter Dickerson, Jacksonville, FL, Nephew: Grayson Witherington, Elba, AL, Nephew: Gavin Witherington, Elba, AL, Niece: Haley Dickerson, Jacksonville, FL, Niece: Hayden Dickerson, Jacksonville,FL, Niece: Harper Oakley, Opp, AL. Caleb was preceded in death by his Paternal Grandfather: Robert Davis and Maternal Grandfather Homer Thomas. Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Davis - Hobb family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.