DC Davis 83 of Lauderhill FL passed away recently at his residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday October 26, 2019, 12:00 P M at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday October 25, 2019, 5:00 P M to 7:00 P M at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba. Coleman Funeral Home of Elba, directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
