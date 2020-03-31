John Lamar Davis of Samson, died Friday, March 27, 2020, in Wiregrass Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center in Geneva. He was 64. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, a family graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M.Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in the Samson City Cemetery.

