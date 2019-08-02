ENTERPRISE Memorial Service for LTC. Melvin L. Davis, age 83, will be held Saturday, August 3 at 12:00 Noon at the Vision Baptist Church in Daleville, Alabama. LTC. Davis passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He is preceded in death by his son, Lee V. Davis. He served in the military for 28 years and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was a member of the Distinguished Flying Cross. He is survived by his wife, AJ Davis; son, Melvin L. "Skip" Davis, Jr.; 3 daughters, Jackie Sedberry (Richard), Kathy Reist (Kevin), Maj. Judy Blanchard (Frank); 5 grandchildren, Christopher Blanchard, Nicholas Blanchard, Christina Sedberry, Angelina Reist, Tucker Davis; 6 great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Brianna, Chase, Karsen, Payten, Corben. Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service. Condolences may be offered to the Davis family online at www.kilgroefh.com
