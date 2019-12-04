Mrs. Sara Nell Adams Davis, age 78, of Northport, Alabama went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Mrs. Davis is survived by her husband of 60 years, Rev. Vernon R. Davis; sons & daughters-in-law, Rev. Mark Davis & Lorna and Tim Davis & Shelly; sister, Katherine Rick; grandchildren, Andrew Davis, Micah Davis, Jordan Davis and Lauren Davis; and great-grandchildren, Kaiden James Davis and Clark Adams Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie Hartzog Adams & Clarence Adams; and brothers, Billy Jean Adams, Q. L. Adams and J. L. Adams. Funeral services for Mrs. Sara Nell Adams Davis will be held at 1:30 pm Thursday, December 5, 2019 from Enterprise First Assembly of God Church with burial following in Weeks Assembly Cemetery in the Holley Store Community. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Rev. Mark Davis and Rev. Charles Lenn will be officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Blake Grantham, Clay Grantham, Andrew Davis, Jordan Davis, Scott Martin and Joe Davis.
