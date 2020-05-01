Erika Elisabeth DeCurtis of Enterprise, AL passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was 82. A private graveside service will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at Medowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. Mrs. DeCurtis was born September 15, 1937 in Karlsruhe, Germany. She grew up on a family farm without machinery and learned early about hard work. After graduating high school she was employed by a local fabricating manufacturer. She would meet a U.S. Army soldier named Joe and after a two year courtship they married in 1961. She quickly adapted to the hectic and mobile life of an Army wife and mother. Erika could prioritize important needs to ensure the well being of her husband and children. In 1966 she proudly became a naturalized U.S. citizen. She had a passion for knitting and gardening and took pride in her home while cooking family dinners. As a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church she was a member of the weekly bible study group. She was a member of the Enterprise Country Club Ladies Golf Association and was a league bowler at Fort Rucker. She was also a ten year volunteer on the surgical ward at Flowers Hospital. Limited but not discouraged by her declining health she was a friend to anyone in need of help. She was a devoted loving mother to her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters. She is survived by her husband, Joe DeCurtis; sons, Joseph DeCurtis, Jr (Annie) of the Philippines and Daniel DeCurtis (Ann) of Dothan, AL; daughter, Christine Lilly (John) of Crestview, FL and four grandchildren. The family would like to thank all of her day and night caregivers. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church building fund, 123 Heath, Enterprise, AL 36330 or the charity of your choice. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
