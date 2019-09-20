Robert L. DeMoss (Bob) passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Flowers Hospital, Dothan, Alabama. He was 64 years old. There will be a memorial service Friday, September 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Daleville Chapel, 725, Daleville Ave., Daleville, Alabama. He leaves behind his love of 23 years, Peggy Conrad. Originally from Quincey, Illinois, he is survived by brothers, Rusty, Gary, Steve, Delbert, Ed, Willie and his sister, Gina Burwinkel. He is also survived by his extended family, Peggy's daughter, Patricia Hudson and grandsons, John, Jamie, Devin, Chris, Ricky and granddaughter, Bethany, as well as many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Barbara. The family would like to thank the caring and outstanding staff at Flowers Hospital CCU as well as the Kirkland Clinic, Birmingham, Alabama. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
