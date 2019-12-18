Michael W. Dempsey, age 60, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Rev. Lionel Chesney officiating. Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of services. Survivors include his two sisters and several close relatives and friends. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.