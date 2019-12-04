John F. Dubose, 72, of Enterprise passed away recently at Medical Center Enterprise. Memorial services will be held Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019, 1:00 PM at Johns Chapel A M E. Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
John F. Dubose, 72, of Enterprise passed away recently at Medical Center Enterprise. Memorial services will be held Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019, 1:00 PM at Johns Chapel A M E. Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.