John Phillip Duhaime of Enterprise, AL went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at home surrounded by his family, those he loved the most. He was 68. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory in Enterprise with Reverend Slade Stinson and Reverend Jim Duhaime officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends in the chapel at 12:30 p.m. and continue until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Lee Street Baptist Church of Enterprise, 630 E. Lee Street, Enterprise, AL 36330, where he was a deacon until moving to Cropwell, AL two years ago, joining Eden Baptist Church in Pell City, AL. Mr. Duhaime was born December 8, 1950 in Fort Bragg, NC to the late First Sergeant John R. Duhaime and Mary Elizabeth Duhaime. He was a long time resident of Dothan, AL after moving there in 1980 to raise his family with his loving wife, Kay. John loved his family, loved people and loved bringing joy to anyone he encountered and loved his church, Lee Street Baptist Church. He eventually made his way back to Enterprise where he and his wife Kay who worked by his side as owners of Wiregrass Floor Covering for five years. He also had a special place in his heart for Auburn football. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Kay Duhaime; son, John Eric Duhaime(Erica); daughter, Emily Hammack (Chris); eight grandchildren: Victoria Duhaime, Paedon Duhaime, Eli Hammack, Evan Hammack, McKenzie Libby, Nicholas Price, Paxton Duhaime and Jessica Bock; two brothers, Ronnie Duhaime (Bennie) and Jimmy Duhaime (Linda); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
