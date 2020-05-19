Glennie Pearl Dutton of Enterprise, AL, peacefully left her earthly body and entered into her Heavenly home on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was 83. A graveside service and burial was held at 10:00 am on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Brother Leon Adams officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise directing. Glennie was born at home in the Tarentum Community on December 14, 1936 to the late Dalton and Beatrice Stewart. She worked 28 years at Alatax Shirt Factory and after retiring went to work for the City of Enterprise in the engineering department. She later worked as the mayor's secretary under Mayor Don Donaldson, Mayor Jackie Thompson and Mayor Johnny Henderson. She retired as the manager of the Civic Center. Glennie dearly loved the Lord and her family. She was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church and attended Sunday night services with her daughter at New Home Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom Dutton; her daughter, Ramona Bramblett; her son-in-law, Mark Bowden and her brother, Dalton "Sonk" Stewart, Jr. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Ricky Edgar (Carol); her daughter, Regena Bowden; grandchildren, Christy Creel (Todd), Josh Bowden (Kim), and Chase Edgar (LeighAnne); great-grandchildren, Hayley Bowden (fiancée Andrew Phillips), Makayla Bowden, Jason Bowden, Brently Mark Bowden, Jacob Creel, Anaiah Creel all of Enterprise; sister, Sue Hussey of the Victoria Community; brother, Reginald Stewart of Ozark, AL; and two nephews whom she was very fond of, Donnie and Jeff Hussey of the Victoria Community. Glennie's favorite verse of her favorite song would bring tears to her eyes "and then one day, I'll cross the river; I'll fight life's final war with pain. And then, as death gives way to victory I'll see the lights of glory and I'll know He reigns". Because Jesus lives, so does Glennie. The family would like to thank Destiny (hospice aide with Kindred Hospice) and the Ladies of Faith Sunday School class and others for their faithful prayers and words of encouragement and concern. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice in Glennie's memory. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.

