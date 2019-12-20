Betty Sue Dye, age 86, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, December 22nd at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dye, daughter, Brenda Long, her parents, James E. and Lura Dell Chambers, four sisters, Lillie Burleson, Mae Lambert, Ethel Chambers, Pearl Mills and two brothers, Clifton Chambers and Hubert Chambers. Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Cain (Johnny), Enterprise, AL; three sons, David Dye (Karen), Larry Dye, both of Enterprise, AL; Marcus Dye (Teresa), Harlem, GA; 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
