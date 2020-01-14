Donald Steven "Steve" Eagerton of Geneva, AL, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. He was 61. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mack King officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Private family burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, Brundidge, AL. He was preceded in death by his father, Don Eagerton. Survivors include his wife, Pat Eagerton, of Geneva, AL; son, Clay (Rebekah) Eagerton of Homer, AK; step daughters, Kelli Hall of Geneva, AL and Kaci Smith (Jason) of New Brockton, AL; grandchildren, Seth Fleming and Presley Hall of Geneva, AL; and Mary Beth Smith, Matthew Smith, Mason Smith, Mitchell Smith, and Meredith Smith, all of New Brockton, AL; mother, Jean Eagerton of Jack, AL; and brothers, Greg (Sallie) Eagerton of Hoover, AL, and Roger (Renee) Eagerton of Jack, AL. Serving as active pallbearers will be Jason Smith, Seth Fleming, Matthew Smith, Joey Hall, Jonathan Eagerton, and Joel Smith. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Mason Smith and Mitchell Smith. In lieu of flowers, Steve requested donations be made to Water.Org, or other non-profit organizations that provide water to underdeveloped areas. www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
