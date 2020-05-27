Maj (Ret) Robert Allan Eggleston, age 76, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Kelly Walker officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. the day of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation, 111 W. 33rd Street, New York, NY 10001. Rob was a decorated Vietnam War Veteran and a helicopter pilot who flew many missions into hostile territory, earning him the rank of Major. He suffered with Parkinson's Disease for many years. He was preceded in death by a step-son, James Scott Kennedy and a brother, Terry Eggleston, his mother, Elayne Carle and his father, "Doc" D.R. Martin. Survivors include his wife, Catherine Eggleston, Enterprise, AL; two sisters, Linda Duba (Doug) Duluth, MN; Cheryl Morgan (David) Gilbert, AZ; several nieces and nephews. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
