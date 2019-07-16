CW4 (RET) Eugene Elmore, age 75, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Boyd Hartzog officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Geneva. The family will receive friends at the funeral home at 12:00 P.M., Wednesday until service time. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Dora Elmore and a brother, Wayne Elmore. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Elmore, Enterprise, AL; daughters, Cyndi Elmore; Becky Young (Richard); Lisa Bultman (Jeff); son, Justin Elmore (Stephanie) Enterprise, AL; brother, Jerry Elmore, Geneva, AL; 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild.
