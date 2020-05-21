Betty English, 64 of Opp, passed away recently at Select Medical Hospital. Graveside services will be held Fri., May 22, 2020, 1:00 PM at Piney Grove Cemetery, Opp, AL. Visitation will be held Thurs., May 21, 2020, 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

