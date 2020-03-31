Mrs. Kay Bozeman Ezell Mrs. Kay Bozeman Ezell, age 63, of Andalusia, Alabama died Monday, March 30, 2020 at her mother's home. Mrs. Ezell is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Amanda Ezell Dickey & Jason; mother, Lois Nelson Bozeman; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Ezell; and father, Grafton Aubrey Bozeman. A graveside service will be held at 11 am Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Babbie Cemetery with Carroll Parker and Ed Ganus officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Jared Boutwell, Paige Spivey, Chris Taylor, Steve Cumbie, Lonnie Sullivan and Daryl Gessner. The family will be receiving friends at the home of Lois Bozeman, 20489 Cantaline Bridge Rd., Andalusia, Alabama 36420.

