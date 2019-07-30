Bruce Burrell Fairchild Bruce Burrell Fairchild, a resident of Enterprise, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was 84. Funeral services were held at 1 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors followed in Sunset Memorial Park. The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12-1 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

