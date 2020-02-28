Martha Christine Fleming "MeMe" of Enterprise, AL, passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was 70. A Memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Lee Street Baptist Church with Reverend Slade Stinson officiating. Martha was born July 26, 1949 to the late Joe and Elizabeth Cureton. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Tommy Fleming; daughters, Shelia Arnold (Ronnie) of Slocomb, AL and Krista Arnold (Brent) of Auburn, AL; brother, Tracy Cureton of Daleville, AL; four grandchildren that were her world: Kacy Arnold of Enterprise, AL, Ron Arnold of Dothan, AL, Morgan and Reagan Arnold both of Auburn, AL; niece and nephew, Sherry and Michael Cureton of Cartersville, GA; and niece and nephew, Lisa and Scotty Dye of Enterprise, AL. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations be made to: Daysprings Hospice, 1275 James Drive, Suite A, Enterprise, AL 36330. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
Service information
Mar 4
Memorial Service
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Lee Street Baptist Church in Enterprise
630 E Lee St
Enterprise, AL 36330
630 E Lee St
Enterprise, AL 36330
