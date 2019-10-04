Leebena Foster, 39, of Luverne passed away recently at Crenshaw Community Hospital. Memorial services will be held Saturday October 5, 2019 11:00 A M at Rock Elvy Missionary Baptist Church, Goshen, AL. Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
