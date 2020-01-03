Stevie LaMaric Franklin of Troy and formerly of Geneva died Sunday, December 22, 2019,in Enterprise. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. from Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Enterprise with Elder Willie F. Lett officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Rest Cemetery in Enterprise under the direction of Wiregrass Funeral Home of Geneva. Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Geneva.
