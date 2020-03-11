Grace Galimore, of Enterprise, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her home. She was 95. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Rev. Jim Duhaime officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 pm and continuing until service time. Grace was born August 22, 1924 to the late J.J. and Pearl Hollis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maderson Leo Galimore; son, Larry E. Galimore and sisters, Linda Evans and Reba East. Survivors include her son, Gary Galimore (Lauren) of Enterprise; grandchildren: Amy Galimore, Amber Pasquale (Dave), Bo Galimore (Catherine) and Brad Galimore (Saige); and great-grandchildren, Gavin Galimore and Harper Galimore. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Grace Galimore, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory
4550 Boll Weevil Circle
Enterprise, AL 36330
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
2:00PM
Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory
4550 Boll Weevil Circle
Enterprise, AL 36330
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries