Grace Galimore, of Enterprise, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her home. She was 95. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Rev. Jim Duhaime officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 pm and continuing until service time. Grace was born August 22, 1924 to the late J.J. and Pearl Hollis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maderson Leo Galimore; son, Larry E. Galimore and sisters, Linda Evans and Reba East. Survivors include her son, Gary Galimore (Lauren) of Enterprise; grandchildren: Amy Galimore, Amber Pasquale (Dave), Bo Galimore (Catherine) and Brad Galimore (Saige); and great-grandchildren, Gavin Galimore and Harper Galimore. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomes.com.
Service information
Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory
4550 Boll Weevil Circle
Enterprise, AL 36330
4550 Boll Weevil Circle
Enterprise, AL 36330
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory
4550 Boll Weevil Circle
Enterprise, AL 36330
4550 Boll Weevil Circle
Enterprise, AL 36330
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
MOST POPULAR
-
Dothan officer dragged by vehicle operated by impaired driver
-
Walmart employee accused of stealing over $1K in fraudulent returns
-
Dothan attorney seeks resolution for Rehobeth Elementary teachers
-
UPDATE: Dunkin' to open third Dothan location Sunday; first 100 guests get free coffee for a year
-
As cases surround Alabama, Dothan hospitals start screening for coronavirus
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Enterprise Ledger, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.