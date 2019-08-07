Kimberly Garrett of Enterprise, AL passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was 53. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Reverend Donnie Marler officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Kimberly was born December 4, 1965. She was preceded in death by her father, Rinzol McIntosh; paternal grandparents, Harry and Lottie McIntosh Johnson and maternal grandparents, Horace and Ruby Heath. She is survived by her husband, Bradley Garrett; daughter, Brianna Robbins (Brandon); mother, Bobbie McIntosh; sister, Kelli Creel (Charles); uncle, Joe Heath (Debbie); grandchild, Bethany Robbins; nephews, Collin Creel (Alyssa) and Cory Creel, all of Enterprise and other extended family. www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
