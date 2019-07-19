Fred Goynes of Hartford died July 9, 2019 in a Dothan hospital. He was 88 years old. Memorial services will be held Sat. July 20th at 11 AM at County Line Baptist Church in Slocomb with Rev. Dawser officiating.
