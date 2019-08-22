Ruby Gray 65 of Enterprise passed away recently at Flowers Hospital. Funeral services will be held Friday August 23, 2019, 11:00 A M at St. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Daleville Christian Cemetery. Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
