Laura Louise (Patrick) Grider died at her residence on Saturday, May 9th in Melbourne, Florida. Known affectionately as "Lulu" to many, she was born on December 5th 1939 in Andalusia, Alabama as the first of four children to James Maxwell Patrick and Lois Marie (Copeland) Patrick. She leaves behind two sisters and a brother, two sons, a daughter in law and two grandchildren. Sons John Patrick Grider of Orangeburg SC, and David Christopher Grider of Indialantic FL, daughter in law Mary (Riegle) Grider of Indialantic FL; grandson Benjamin Grider of Melbourne FL; granddaughter Rachael (Grider) Sidoti and Andrew Sidoti of Longwood FL. Her siblings include Rosemary (Patrick) Ammons, Dianna (Patrick) Branson, and James M. Patrick II. She leaves behind many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews, dance partners, wildlife friends, and other friends in Florida, Alabama and across the country. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 44 years, Tip David Grider of Enterprise Alabama. Lulu was a very creative person and talented artist. She earned an Art Education degree from Troy State College and taught at East Gate Junior High in Ozark, Alabama and later at Wallace Community College in Dothan, Alabama. After earning her graduate degree in 1984 she was an adjunct professor at Troy State, teaching Visual Arts. Lulu was a well-known wildlife rehabilitator, with a wide variety of animals always in her life. Her education outreach owls "Jingles" and "Pumpkin" are remembered by many children who saw them up close. She loved to dance with her clogging group and enjoyed her last years in Florida with family, meeting many new friends. She will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. Funeral home services are provided by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne FL https://afcfcare.com/. Memorial services will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Florida Wildlife Hospital http://weblink.donorperfect.com/FWHdonations or the charity of your choice. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care (321)724-2222 1001 South Hickory Street Melbourne, FL 32901
MOST POPULAR
-
Third arrest in incident where woman dragged by vehicle in Walmart parking lot
-
Altering a Dream Wedding: Restrictions move Hartford couple’s ceremony to family hayfield
-
Man arrested after shooting at neighbor’s dogs
-
Daleville police confirm suicide on U.S. Highway 84 Friday night
-
Langford hopes to bring Auburn success to Lakeside
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Enterprise Ledger, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a gift card to put towards supporting a local business either when they open again or for carry-out or delivery.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.