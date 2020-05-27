Lamar Griffin of New Brockton passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home at the age of 90. Funeral Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory in Enterprise with Mike Cody (grandson-in-law) officiating. Burial will follow at the New Brockton City Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 2:00 p.m. and continuing until time of service. Lamar was born March 1, 1930, in Coffee County, Alabama, to Grover and Nina Jo (Perkins) Griffin and spent his entire life as a resident of New Brockton. He attended school at New Brockton and, as a youngster, moved into his residence on Sparks Street, which served as his home until his passing. As a young man, he farmed and became smitten with a young lady, Lorene Strickland, who became his bride of 66 years. As farming challenges mounted and years with low crop yields, Lamar pursued carpentry by day and continued farming every evening. Lamar quickly honed his carpentry skills thanks to some older, experienced hands helping to guide him. It wasn't long until Lamar left farming and became a full-time carpenter. He built many homes in the wiregrass. Lamar's passion and exceptional skills ensured his successful career as a home builder and prompted the opening of the Griffin cabinet shop where he built custom cabinets until age 82. While his career flourished, so did his family. He and Lorene had four children, which expanded to grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Each family member has a special memory of working with Lamar. Each had their skills tested sanding, staining, installing, and performing other tasks commonplace at the cabinet shop. The greatest family gift was possessing something Lamar handcrafted. Lamar enjoyed fishing, being outside in his swing, and other simple pleasures such as cutting grass, growing blueberries, scuppernongs, or tomatoes and, of course, feeding his cats. Lamar was a simple man who believed in His God, hard work, family, and the joy that a day, any day, could bring. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Nina Jo (Perkins) of New Brockton; sister, Martha Trawick Peavy of Severn, North Carolina; son, Lanny Griffin of New Brockton; and granddaughter, Brandi Griffin Colli of Mobile, AL. Survivors include his wife, Lorene Griffin of New Brockton; a son Leslie Griffin (Sandy) of New Brockton; daughters: Lori Johnson (Larry) of Enterprise, AL and Leigh Seaton (Kevin) of Elba, AL; nine grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren The family would like to extend a special thank you to Encompass Hospice for their loving help and care. Lamar will be greatly missed, but until we meet him again, be assured that he could help with the preparation of our Heavenly Mansions. John 14:2 "In My Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you." www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Enterprise Ledger, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a gift card to put towards supporting a local business either when they open again or for carry-out or delivery.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.