Charlotte Louise James Grimmer, age 80, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Flowers Hospital. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church Enterprise at 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 with Dr. Ben Bowden officiating. A brief graveside service will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery. Born and raised in Enterprise, Mrs. Grimmer was a lifelong member of FBC Enterprise where she was a leader of the Prayer Ministry and a Sunday School teacher. Those who remember Dr. Brady Justice will be interested in knowing that she was the first newborn that he visited. She had a lifelong love of movies, beginning in elementary school when she watched them each afternoon in her grandparents' movie theatres, the Ritz and Levy. In later years, one of her greatest joys was doting over her grandchildren. Mrs. Grimmer was preceded in death by her husband, Wyatt Grimmer; parents, Cecil and Modry James; grandparents, Levy and Ruby Moore, Charles and Mattie James; granddaughter, Arlen Wallace. Survivors include two brothers, Lee James (Bonnie) Acworth, GA and Joe James (Deborah) Enterprise, AL; three children, Holly Wallace (Joel) Birmingham, AL, Kim McAlister (Richard) Kerrville, TX, and Brett Hickman (Sarah) Pinson, AL; ten grandchildren, Christin Sturgill (Garrett), Rachel Nielsen (Joey), Anna Wallace, Andrew Wallace, Brandon Kiker, Brady Kiker, London Hickman, Brock Hickman, Colton Hickman, and Carrie Hickman; one great-grandchild, Wyatt Sturgill; step-children, Brian Grimmer (Jennifer), Lydia Thigpen (Greg), Rhonda Krafft (Bill). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church Planting Fund at First Baptist Church. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
MOST POPULAR
-
Barber shop shooting suspect apprehended
-
Several Wiregrass counties considered 'high risk' for COVID transmission in Alabama's new color-coded system
-
Offers flood in for Dothan senior running back Jaylin White
-
Man burglarizes same home twice; arrested
-
Sheriff: I'll deputize gun owners if violent protests erupt
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Enterprise Ledger, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
It's time to nominate your favorites! The annual Best of the Wiregrass is a way to support our community especially during these uncertain times with a fun and easy way to recognize local businesses. Make your nominations June 28th - July 17th.
JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.