Charlotte Louise James Grimmer, age 80, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Flowers Hospital. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church Enterprise at 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 with Dr. Ben Bowden officiating. A brief graveside service will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery. Born and raised in Enterprise, Mrs. Grimmer was a lifelong member of FBC Enterprise where she was a leader of the Prayer Ministry and a Sunday School teacher. Those who remember Dr. Brady Justice will be interested in knowing that she was the first newborn that he visited. She had a lifelong love of movies, beginning in elementary school when she watched them each afternoon in her grandparents' movie theatres, the Ritz and Levy. In later years, one of her greatest joys was doting over her grandchildren. Mrs. Grimmer was preceded in death by her husband, Wyatt Grimmer; parents, Cecil and Modry James; grandparents, Levy and Ruby Moore, Charles and Mattie James; granddaughter, Arlen Wallace. Survivors include two brothers, Lee James (Bonnie) Acworth, GA and Joe James (Deborah) Enterprise, AL; three children, Holly Wallace (Joel) Birmingham, AL, Kim McAlister (Richard) Kerrville, TX, and Brett Hickman (Sarah) Pinson, AL; ten grandchildren, Christin Sturgill (Garrett), Rachel Nielsen (Joey), Anna Wallace, Andrew Wallace, Brandon Kiker, Brady Kiker, London Hickman, Brock Hickman, Colton Hickman, and Carrie Hickman; one great-grandchild, Wyatt Sturgill; step-children, Brian Grimmer (Jennifer), Lydia Thigpen (Greg), Rhonda Krafft (Bill). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church Planting Fund at First Baptist Church. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

