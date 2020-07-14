Mr. Emmett O'Neal (Neal) Griswold, Jr. of Samson, Alabama passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was 70 years old. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at First United Methodist Church of Samson, AL with the Rev. A. Dean Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Traveler's Rest Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday beginning at 1:00 p.m. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Samson, AL or the United Methodist Children's Home, 3166 Schillinger Road, Mobile, AL 36695. Mr. Griswold was born in Dothan, AL on February 13, 1950 to the late Emmett O'Neal and Julia Huey Griswold. He is a graduate of Enterprise High School, Class of 1968. Upon graduating from EHS, he enrolled at the University of Alabama where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. He later transferred to Troy University where he received his B.S. of Business Administration. Possessing a passion for law and helping others, he decided to further his education at Jones Law School where he earned his Juris Doctorate of Law. He served on the Board of Directors at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva, AL for six years and as City Attorney of Samson, AL for several years. Neal loved his family and friends dearly, and he valued the time he spent with them. He also enjoyed reminiscing about memories he made throughout the years. He had a strong passion for traveling, running/walking, Alabama football, and Law. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Elizabeth (Libby) Griswold of Samson, AL; son, Owen Griswold of Samson, AL; daughter, Erika Griswold of Samson, AL; two sisters, Kay Griswold Lambert (Butch) of Newnan, GA and Nita Griswold Ingram (David) of Enterprise, AL. Warren-Holloway-Ward Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. "Continuing The Trust You've Placed In Us" To sign a guest register, please visit: www.whwfuneralhome.com
