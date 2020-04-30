Luther Ray Helms, age 76, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, May 1, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Rev. Larry Doster officiating. Ray proudly served during Vietnam era with the United States Army. Following his service, he worked for the City of Enterprise for over 30 years. After retirement, Ray proudly loved and served the community. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Noah Oliver Helms and Della Elizabeth Helms; 3 sisters, Vonnie Lee Griffin, Ann Kinsaul and Foye Humphrey; 6 brothers, Ralph Helms, Donnie Helms, Raymond Helms, Leon Helms, John Helms and Coleman Helms; a nephew, Wendell Helms. Survivors include his wife, Gail D. Helms, Enterprise, AL; daughter and son-in-law, Brandi Rae and Joshua Morgan, Fort Jackson, SC; son and daughter-in-law, Bryan Joseph and Kim Helms, Enterprise, AL 4 grandchildren, Caroline Grace Morgan and Abigail Claire Morgan; Hayley and Makayla Bowden; 2 sisters-in-law, Betty Helms; Sue Helms, both of Enterprise, AL; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends in the community. www.searcyfuneralhome.com
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Two arrested after woman dragged by vehicle through Walmart parking lot
-
Mike Henry steps down as Headland High basketball coach
-
Former Dale County star Whatley signs with Cleveland Browns
-
Police say argument leads to man strangling girlfriend
-
Carroll opts not to rehire boys basketball coach Raymond White
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Enterprise Ledger, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.