Lisa Dianne Hendrix of Enterprise, AL passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan. She was 58. A family graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, April 6, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Dr. John Granger officiating. Mrs. Hendrix was preceded in death by her father, Mack Spears. Survivors include her husband Charles Hendrix, Enterprise, AL; 2 sons, Jason Hendrix (Mandi), Chelsea, AL, Jake Hendrix (Leslee), Enterprise, AL; mother, Julie Spears, Enterprise, AL; sister, Jenny Martin (Jay), Enterprise, AL; brother, Neal Spears (Nadinna), Enterprise, AL; granddaughter, Caylee Hendrix; Enterprise, AL; Grandson, Mack Hendrix, Enterprise, AL; several special nieces and nephews that she loved. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

