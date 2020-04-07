Lisa Dianne Hendrix of Enterprise, AL passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan. She was 58. A family graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, April 6, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Dr. John Granger officiating. Mrs. Hendrix was preceded in death by her father, Mack Spears. Survivors include her husband Charles Hendrix, Enterprise, AL; 2 sons, Jason Hendrix (Mandi), Chelsea, AL, Jake Hendrix (Leslee), Enterprise, AL; mother, Julie Spears, Enterprise, AL; sister, Jenny Martin (Jay), Enterprise, AL; brother, Neal Spears (Nadinna), Enterprise, AL; granddaughter, Caylee Hendrix; Enterprise, AL; Grandson, Mack Hendrix, Enterprise, AL; several special nieces and nephews that she loved. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
MOST POPULAR
-
Police investigate complaints regarding non-essential businesses violating state order
-
First COVID-19 case confirmed in Barbour County resident
-
Body at Alabama dump site ID'd as that of a missing mother
-
Police attempt to wake driver believed to be passed out; loaded handgun visible in passenger seat
-
Southeast Health confirms first coronavirus death in Houston County
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Enterprise Ledger, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.