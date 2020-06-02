Tania Strickland Herbert, 67 of Panama City Beach, FL and formerly of Ozark, AL went to be with her heavenly Father on May 29, 2020 in Panama City. Tania was born March 22, 1953 in Ozark, AL to Harold and Wilde (Galvao) Strickland and moved to Panama City Beach in 2014. She attended Carroll High School in Ozark, AL and is a retired manager with El Palacio Restaurants in both Ozark and Enterprise where she was employed for over 20 years. Tania is preceded in death by her mother, Wilde and is survived by her father, Harold; her son, Eric (Libba) Hartzog of Gardendale, AL; daughter, Gina Dunkin of Ozark; step-sons, Kyle (Chrissie) Miller of Tampa and Kenneth Miller of St. Charles, MO; her siblings, Sid (Scotti) Strickland of Orlando, Vera (Larry) Grover of Atlanta, Sheila (Mike) Bunten of Winder, Ga. and Kenneth (Peggy Jo) Strickland of San Diego; her grandchildren, Cody Long and Dalton Myers both of Ozark, Emma Sue Miller and Charlie Kay both of Tampa, Eric Tishaw of Huntsville, AL and Mitch Tishaw of Hoover, AL; her great-grand children, Morgan, Reagan, Madelyn, Cameron and Nicholas Tishaw and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial services will take place in Ozark, AL with a date to be determined.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Continental Cinemas Drive-In Theater will rise again under new ownership
-
Dothan officials warn against ‘COVID-19 fatigue’ as cases surge, again
-
Troy man arrested on charge of rape in Coffee County
-
Legendary AU coach Dye told Rane where he wanted to be buried
-
Victim of Dothan roadwork and COVID, a refuge shuts its doors
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Enterprise Ledger, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.