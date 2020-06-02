Tania Strickland Herbert, 67 of Panama City Beach, FL and formerly of Ozark, AL went to be with her heavenly Father on May 29, 2020 in Panama City. Tania was born March 22, 1953 in Ozark, AL to Harold and Wilde (Galvao) Strickland and moved to Panama City Beach in 2014. She attended Carroll High School in Ozark, AL and is a retired manager with El Palacio Restaurants in both Ozark and Enterprise where she was employed for over 20 years. Tania is preceded in death by her mother, Wilde and is survived by her father, Harold; her son, Eric (Libba) Hartzog of Gardendale, AL; daughter, Gina Dunkin of Ozark; step-sons, Kyle (Chrissie) Miller of Tampa and Kenneth Miller of St. Charles, MO; her siblings, Sid (Scotti) Strickland of Orlando, Vera (Larry) Grover of Atlanta, Sheila (Mike) Bunten of Winder, Ga. and Kenneth (Peggy Jo) Strickland of San Diego; her grandchildren, Cody Long and Dalton Myers both of Ozark, Emma Sue Miller and Charlie Kay both of Tampa, Eric Tishaw of Huntsville, AL and Mitch Tishaw of Hoover, AL; her great-grand children, Morgan, Reagan, Madelyn, Cameron and Nicholas Tishaw and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial services will take place in Ozark, AL with a date to be determined.

