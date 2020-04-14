Gloria Jeane Hill, 84, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 following a short illness. A family graveside service will be at Meadowlawn Memorial Park in Enterprise with Father Zachary Greenwell officiating and Searcy Funeral Home directing. Jeane was born February 24, 1936, in Williston, FL., to the late Otis William Messer and the late Carrie Messer Green. She met her husband Jack in Valdosta, GA, and they married June 10, 1955. The couple traveled to many places with the Army before retiring and settling down in Enterprise in 1973. Jeane was a member of the Retired Officers Wives Association, an avid golfer and past president of the Enterprise Ladies Golf Association at the Enterprise Country Club. She was an active member of Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Enterprise Jeane was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jack "Bunker" Hill. She is survived by her daughter Tracey Harrison of Panama City Beach, FL; son Mike Hill (Charlotte) of Bloomer, WI; grandson Patrick Harrison (Allie) of Indianapolis, IN; great-grandson Baylor Harrison; a sister Maxine Williams of Orange, TX; and special friend and caregiver Dorothy Stackhouse. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to either the SOS Animal Shelter 25944 Highway 134, Enterprise, AL 36330, or to the Enterprise Ladies Golf Association, 3000 Ozark Hwy, Enterprise, AL 36330. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
MOST POPULAR
-
Alabama issuing $600 unemployment stimulus checks
-
Dothan doctor with COVID-19 vlog hopes to save lives through education
-
Former Enterprise High, University of South Alabama baseball star Brendan Donovan going 'old school' to stay in shape
-
Restaurants continue to face tough decisions as pandemic stretches on
-
Raines leaving Headland football for job at Morgan Academy
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Enterprise Ledger, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.