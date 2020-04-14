Gloria Jeane Hill, 84, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 following a short illness. A family graveside service will be at Meadowlawn Memorial Park in Enterprise with Father Zachary Greenwell officiating and Searcy Funeral Home directing. Jeane was born February 24, 1936, in Williston, FL., to the late Otis William Messer and the late Carrie Messer Green. She met her husband Jack in Valdosta, GA, and they married June 10, 1955. The couple traveled to many places with the Army before retiring and settling down in Enterprise in 1973. Jeane was a member of the Retired Officers Wives Association, an avid golfer and past president of the Enterprise Ladies Golf Association at the Enterprise Country Club. She was an active member of Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Enterprise Jeane was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jack "Bunker" Hill. She is survived by her daughter Tracey Harrison of Panama City Beach, FL; son Mike Hill (Charlotte) of Bloomer, WI; grandson Patrick Harrison (Allie) of Indianapolis, IN; great-grandson Baylor Harrison; a sister Maxine Williams of Orange, TX; and special friend and caregiver Dorothy Stackhouse. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to either the SOS Animal Shelter 25944 Highway 134, Enterprise, AL 36330, or to the Enterprise Ladies Golf Association, 3000 Ozark Hwy, Enterprise, AL 36330. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

