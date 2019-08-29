Ima LaVerne (Martin) Holcombe of Enterprise, AL passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Woodstock, Virginia where she had been a resident for the last nine years. She was 91. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sorrells Funeral Home chapel located at 4550 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, Alabama 36330 with her son, James R. (Bob) Holcombe officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowlawn Memorial Park in Enterprise with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 12:00 p.m. and continuing until time of service. LaVerne was the first born of five children to the late Lindsey Melvin and Thula B. Martin on June 19, 1928 in Greenwood, Arkansas. She had been a resident of Enterprise, Alabama for almost 50 years before moving to Woodstock, Virginia. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a dedicated homemaker and an avid walker. She had been an active member and Sunday school teacher of the Macedonia Baptist Church in Enterprise. She was preceded in death by her late husband of 60 years, W.T. (Bill) Holcombe, Sr., her parents and two brothers: Charles Martin and Lindsey Martin. LaVerne is survived by two sons: William T. Holcombe, Jr. of Baden-Wurttemburg, Germany and James R. (Bob) Holcombe of Woodstock, VA; daughter, Rita J. (Holcombe) Foster of Naples, FL; step-daughter, Patsy A (Holcombe) Wallace of Birmingham, AL; two sisters: Anna (Martin) Brown and Jane (Martin) Sorrels both of Greenwood, AR; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The Holcombe family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Greenfield Assisted Living Facility of Woodstock, Virginia for their loving and compassionate care of LaVerne during the past six years. www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
