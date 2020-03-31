Rickey E. Holland of Enterprise, AL passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home. He was 71. A private family graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Brian Simoneaux officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First Choice Hospice, 966 North Claxton Avenue, Elba, AL 36323. Rickey was preceded in death by his father, Oscar E. Holland. Survivors include his wife, Sandra J. Holland, Enterprise, AL; daughter, Amanda Holland Waldrop (Steven); son, Drew Edward Holland; 2 grandchildren, Blake Tyler Waldrop and Cayson Andrew Holland; mother, Margie Holland; sister, Faye Holland Waters (Jerry). You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rickey Holland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

