Dolores (Dee) Hopkins, age 88, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Daleville Church of Christ with Minister Luskey Green officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Enterprise Civitan Club, PO Box 310268, Enterprise, AL 36331. Survivors include her husband, Jim Hopkins, Enterprise, AL; daughter, Jamie Edwards (Alfred) Enterprise, AL; son, Keith Hopkins, Brandon, MS; 6 grandchildren, Alfred Edwards, III (Elana) El Paso, TX; Lauren Shine (Damon) Floresville, TX; Caitlin Picerno (Mike) Reno, NV; Jonathan Hopkins, Mons, Belgium; Sarah Boomsbaum (Martin) Amsterdam, Holland; Taylor Hopkins, Brandon, MS; 3 great-grandchildren, Tristan Shine; Hannah Shine; Gabrielle Shine, all of Floresville, TX; nephews, Billy Don Whitaker (Donna Sue) Spur, TX; Bobby Whitaker, Paduach, TX; Brent Whitaker (Teresa) Childress, TX; Bert Whitaker, Quitaque, TX. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com

