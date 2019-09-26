Jessie Houston, 78, of Elba passed away recently at her residence. Funeral services will be held Friday September 27, 2019 11:00 A M at Harris Temple C.O.G.I.C. Burial will follow at Clay Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday September 26, 2019 6:00 P M to 7:00 P M at Coleman Funeral Home of Elba. Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

Tags

Load entries